Traffic Chaos in Pattaya – concerts and events cause severe congestion over the weekend

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya faced extreme traffic jams as weekend festivities kicked off. Motorists were advised to avoid key routes, including Sukhumvit Road (South Pattaya inbound to Chonburi), South Pattaya Road, Central Pattaya Road, and Thepprasit Road on November 23.

The congestion was primarily caused by two major events: the first day of a world-class hip-hop concert at Legend Siam, about 20 km off Pattaya city and the highly anticipated Chonburi Coffee on the Beach Festival at Pattaya Beach. Both events attracted massive crowds, overwhelming the city’s traffic system.







While motorcycles managed to navigate the gridlock, cars were brought to a complete standstill. Locals and visitors alike called for traffic police to step in and actively manage the flow to alleviate the situation.

For future events, improved traffic control measures could help reduce the impact on Pattaya’s already busy roads.















































