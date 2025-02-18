Tourists unaware of parking laws in South Pattaya amid intense curb on city traffic issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Many tourists visiting South Pattaya are unaware of the city’s strict parking regulations, leading to an increase in violations. In response, local authorities have intensified efforts to enforce the laws, particularly focusing on illegal parking and the alternate parking system based on odd and even days. These efforts include the continued use of wheel-locking devices and fines for those caught breaking the rules.

The ongoing crackdown aims to promote safer roads and reduce traffic congestion in Pattaya, where the volume of both local and tourist traffic is consistently high. Tourists and residents alike are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the parking rules to avoid fines and contribute to a more orderly environment.







Besides wheel-locking, authorities are also distributing fines to offenders who fail to comply with the regulations. These measures are part of a broader initiative to make Pattaya a more organized and efficient city.

Community leaders stress the importance of adhering to traffic laws for the collective benefit of all, urging both locals and visitors to cooperate and park responsibly. By following the rules, the public can help create a smoother and safer experience for everyone in the city.































