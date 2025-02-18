Debate heats up as Thailand tightens rules on illegal foreign teachers, warns institutions hefty fines and ban

BANGKOK, Thailand –Thailand’s Ministry of Labor has intensified efforts to combat the growing issue of illegal foreign teachers, particularly those entering the country on tourist visas and working without the required work permits. Under the new enforcement measures, violators will face fines between 5,000 and 50,000 baht, followed by deportation.

Educational institutions found employing illegal foreign teachers will be subject to fines ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 baht per illegal employee. Repeat offenders will face up to one year in prison, along with fines of 50,000 to 200,000 baht and a three-year ban on hiring foreign staff. The Ministry of Labor urges both schools and individuals to comply with immigration and labor laws to maintain educational integrity in Thailand.







Mixed Reactions from the Public

The crackdown has sparked discussions among expats, educators, and locals, with many emphasizing the importance of proper qualifications and visa compliance. Some argue that tourists should not engage in the job market, as visa conditions explicitly prohibit employment. However, the increase in tourists has led to some individuals taking advantage of the system, negatively impacting the education sector.

One common concern is the lack of qualifications among some foreign teachers. Critics highlight that many individuals, particularly from Russia and Eastern Europe, have entered Thailand’s teaching workforce without university degrees or formal training, raising concerns over English proficiency and teaching quality.



A stronger stance has also been suggested—some believe that foreign teachers should only be allowed to work if they meet the same standards as Thai teachers, including passing national exams and having at least five years of certified experience in a government-funded school in their home country. This, they argue, would elevate the quality of English education and ensure that only the most qualified individuals contribute to Thailand’s education system.

For more information regarding legal employment requirements, individuals are encouraged to contact the Labor hotline at 1694.































