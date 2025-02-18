Na Jomtien Police seize nine bikes in crackdown on illegal street racing on Sukhumvit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Na Jomtien Police Station officials conducted a thorough inspection in the area around the Sukhumvit Road intersection near Nong Nooch Garden in Pattaya on February 16. The aim was to prevent and address illegal street racing, which poses a danger to public safety.

During the operation, the authorities seized nine motorcycles suspected to be involved in illegal racing activities. The owners of these vehicles were informed of the legal penalties and the risks associated with such actions. The Na Jomtien Police Station emphasized its commitment to ensuring public safety, reducing road accidents, and maintaining order in public spaces.







The operation received strong cooperation from local residents and is expected to help mitigate street racing problems effectively. Authorities urge anyone who witnesses or has information about illegal racing or disruptive behavior to report it to Na Jomtien Police at 038-255-700 or the emergency hotline 191, available 24/7.































