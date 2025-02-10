Tourists targeted by teen gangs in Pattaya – Police issue safety warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has recently witnessed a troubling surge in attacks targeting tourists, primarily perpetrated by teenage gangs. These incidents have raised significant concerns about visitor safety in the city.

Notable Incidents:

February 8, 2025: A Russian tourist was robbed in South Pattaya’s Wat Boonkanjanaram Soi 8 area. The assailants, aged 16 to 18, stole two mobile phones, 4,500 Thai baht, and important documents.

Authorities swiftly apprehended the suspects, who confessed to using the stolen money to purchase cannabis and Kratom. They also admitted to a previous attack on an 80-year-old Belgian tourist on December 25, 2024, where they used knives to rob the victim of 7,000 baht.







December 15, 2024: A 66-year-old Swiss national was assaulted by a group of teenagers after attempting to stop them from vandalizing his car on South Pattaya Road. The youths smashed his vehicle’s windows with rocks and, upon intervention, beat him severely until passersby intervened. The victim sustained multiple injuries, including a swollen eye and head wounds.

January 9, 2025: A 17-year-old boy was brutally attacked at Bali Hai Pier by a gang claiming to be the “Ban Chang” gang. Armed with knives and wooden sticks, they chased and beat him until he lost consciousness. The victim suffered a head wound requiring stitches and severe bruising. This gang is notorious in Pattaya for violent activities and is known to frequent areas like Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya Beach, and Jomtien Beach.



Authorities’ Response:

In light of these incidents, local law enforcement has intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible and enhance public safety. Police have been reviewing CCTV footage, conducting investigations, and issuing warnings to both residents and tourists to remain vigilant, especially in areas known for gang activity.

Safety Recommendations for Tourists:

Stay Alert: Be aware of your surroundings, particularly in less crowded areas or during late hours.

Avoid Confrontations: If you witness suspicious activities, maintain a safe distance and contact local authorities instead of intervening directly.







Secure Valuables: Keep personal belongings secure and avoid displaying valuable items openly.

Use Trusted Transportation: Opt for reputable transportation services, especially during nighttime.

By staying informed and cautious, visitors can help ensure their safety while enjoying all that Pattaya has to offer.































