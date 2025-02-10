Controversy arises as monk seen walking with woman at sunset on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video clip has sparked widespread criticism after a monk was seen strolling along Jomtien Beach at sunset with a woman in white, engaging in intimate and friendly behavior. The pair appeared to be posing for photos together without any concern for the onlookers or tourists around them. The incident occurred at 6:36 PM on February 9.

An eyewitness, who was having a meal by the beach, reported seeing the monk and three women, one of whom was dressed in white. The monk and the woman walked down to the beach together, taking turns photographing each other. They later stood close to each other, reviewing the photos, with the woman handing the monk her bag in an unusually familiar manner. The witness, who considered this behavior inappropriate, shared their concerns with others.







The group was later traced to a market along Jomtien Beach, where the monk and the women, who appeared to be in their late 30s to early 40s, were seen shopping for souvenirs. This prompted further comments from local vendors, who expressed surprise and disapproval, questioning the monk’s behavior.

One vendor mentioned that while the group appeared to be monks based on their attire, they didn’t speak Thai, and the vendor was unsure whether they were genuine monks. The vendor further stated that the monk’s behavior was highly inappropriate and not in line with the expected conduct of someone in religious attire.





































