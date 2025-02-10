Pattaya Beach Litter and Noise Issues – Would fines and inspections change the habits of tourists?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor has issued a directive for local authorities to intensify enforcement of city regulations, including imposing fines of up to 2,000 Baht for violations, in order to ensure cleanliness and prevent disturbances. This includes stricter checks on noise levels, with unauthorized loudspeakers banned, as well as patrols by the municipal officials to raise awareness among tourists about respecting others.

Citizens have shared their concerns about the growing issue of homelessness in public spaces, particularly along the beach, which they say is making the area less attractive to visitors. One local resident commented, “The beach is not a nice place to visit anymore because of the homeless people. We want to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere, but it’s hard with so many of them around.” Others expressed their satisfaction with recent improvements, such as garbage bins placed every 50 meters, but also emphasized the need for stronger cultural awareness.







Suggestions from the public include promoting the campaign “Carry it, Eat it, Dispose of it” to encourage personal responsibility for cleanliness, installing clearer signage to inform visitors about proper behavior and regulations and conducting random inspections and issuing fines as a deterrent for offenders.

The mayor’s strategy calls for more rigorous measures, similar to those in Singapore, to preserve Pattaya’s image as a clean and desirable destination. Without these efforts, some fear that Pattaya could lose its appeal to tourists.

Additionally, the issue of smoking and e-cigarette use in public areas has been raised, with daily inspections to ensure compliance.

Despite the ongoing efforts, one major challenge remains: some tourists disregard environmental responsibilities, littering freely without concern for fines or the local environment. Many believe that a lack of respect for cleanliness stems from a lack of cultural understanding.

Tourists, often unfamiliar with local norms, may not see the harm in leaving waste behind, especially when there are no immediate consequences. To address this, the local authorities are focusing on fostering a greater sense of civic responsibility through public campaigns and stricter enforcement.















































