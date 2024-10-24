Tourists shocked by 3-kilometer stretch of debris on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourists at Pattaya Beach have expressed their confusion and concern as waves have washed up a massive amount of trash along the shore, stretching over three kilometers. Reports indicate that the debris includes cigarette butts, plastic bags, water bottles, foam containers, and other waste.









Visitors are puzzled about the origin of this litter, with significant piles of cigarette butts visible along certain sections of the beach. Local authorities are being urged to investigate and take action, as Pattaya Beach attracts numerous tourists, especially during school holidays and long weekends.





The presence of such unsightly waste could harm the city’s reputation as a tourist destination, prompting calls for swift cleanup efforts to enhance the beach’s image and ensure a pleasant experience for all visitors.





































