Affordable chicken noodles ‘Jae Da Ta Tui’ in Pattaya – helping community one bowl at a time

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartwarming story from Pattaya, a couple has reopened their noodle shop, ‘Jae Da Ta Tui’, offering delicious chicken noodles at an unbeatable price of just 20 baht per bowl. Located in Soi Khao Noi, this charming eatery aims to provide affordable meals for everyone, especially for students and young customers.









Jae Da, a 60-year-old owner, along with her husband, Uncle Tui, decided to resume their business after a four-year hiatus. Their mission is to help the community cope with rising living costs by offering meals that anyone can enjoy without breaking the bank. The menu features a variety of dishes, including stir-fried options and Khanom Jeen, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

With the reopening, Jae Da hopes to make a positive impact, especially since she previously sold bowls for just 10 baht during the COVID-19 crisis to support those in need. The shop is now attracting a wave of young customers, eager to enjoy quality food at a budget-friendly price.





For those interested in trying these delightful dishes, visit ‘Jae Da Ta Tui’ in Soi Khao Noi, near Wat Boonsamphan, East Pattaya, open from 8 AM to 3 PM or until sold out.

































