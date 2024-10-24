Pattaya Mayor inspects hospital services to enhance medical excellence

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet inspects Pattaya City Hospital, aiming to elevate medical services and tackle operational challenges.

PATTAYA, Thailand Mayor Poramet Ngampichet visited Pattaya City Hospital on October 23, focusing on improving medical services and addressing operational challenges faced by the facility.




Accompanied by his secretary, Phumpipat Kamolnath, the mayor met with hospital director Capt. Phonphana Chokthai and Dr. Wichai Thanasophon, director of Banglamung Hospital, along with other medical staff and officials.

Mayor and team visit Pattaya City Hospital to ensure excellence in patient care and service delivery.

During the visit, the mayor assessed various departments within the hospital and engaged in discussions to identify obstacles in service delivery. The inspection aimed to ensure that Pattaya City Hospital maintains a high standard of care and effectively meets the needs of the community.

Pattaya’s mayor engages with hospital staff during a visit to enhance the quality of medical services for the community.


Mayor talks to the administrative team at the hospital.
Pattaya City Hospital located in central Pattaya with both entrances, from the third road and Soi Buakhao.

This initiative underscores the city’s commitment to advancing healthcare services and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.
















