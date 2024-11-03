Mayor inspects progress on PATTAYA CITY sign renovation ahead of International Fireworks Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand — Mayor Poramet Ngampichet led a team to inspect the renovation of the iconic PATTAYA CITY sign located on Pratumnak Hill, near the Bali Hai Pier, ensuring that the project stays on track to be completed in time for the upcoming International Fireworks Festival.



Accompanied by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and other officials, Mayor Poramet observed the progress of the renovation, which began on October 1. The project, budgeted for completion within 150 days, is set to enhance the city’s image ahead of the busy tourist season.

“The PATTAYA CITY sign is a symbol of our city that has served for over 20 years, and its current condition necessitates this renovation,” Mayor Pramote stated. “We see this project as part of our efforts to improve Pattaya’s image.”







The renovation involves structural updates and a fresh coat of paint, maintaining the original orange color while adding 18,000 new LED lights for vibrant illumination. Currently, the project is 20% complete, with a focus on finishing the painting and signage before the International Fireworks Festival on November 29-30.







The LED lights will encircle the sign, allowing for colorful displays that can be adjusted to fit various themes throughout the year, with plans for approximately 30-40 different designs.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of tourism for Pattaya and highlighted future projects, including the renovation of the Walking Street sign, which is also budgeted and in the process of e-bidding. The goal is to create a memorable experience for tourists from around the globe visiting Pattaya.

































