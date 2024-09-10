Tourist’s iPhone stolen on ferry to Koh Larn, thief arrested

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 8, 37-year-old tourist Ms Nitcha reported that her iPhone was stolen while she was on a ferry to Koh Larn. She described how a man, around 50 years old, approached her on the ferry, sat beside her, and engaged in a friendly conversation. Upon reaching Tawaen Beach, Ms Nitcha discovered her iPhone was missing and immediately suspected the man she had interacted with.







The Pattaya Tourist Police acted promptly, reviewing CCTV footage and following the victim’s description. They soon located 52-year-old Somchai B near Tawaen Beach. A search of his belongings uncovered the stolen iPhone. Confronted with the evidence, Somchai confessed, stating, “I didn’t think I’d get caught, but I realize now it was wrong.”

Further investigation revealed Somchai’s criminal history, including indecent acts involving a child under 15 in 2021 and several thefts, including one earlier this year in Pattaya.

The police praised the swift use of CCTV in solving the case, emphasizing their commitment to addressing crimes against tourists. Somchai was arrested and is facing legal proceedings for the theft, adding to his extensive criminal record.





































