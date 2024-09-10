East Pattaya police station adopts solar power for sustainability

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nong Yai Police Station in East Pattaya implemented a solar power system to reduce electricity consumption and promote sustainability. The new setup includes a 12kW Deye Hybrid Inverter, 28 solar panels, and two lithium phosphate batteries.







Station chief Pol. Col. Krit Masuk said, “This initiative helps us cut energy costs while contributing to environmental protection.” The station’s 24/7 operations now rely on solar power, reducing dependence on traditional electricity sources.

“This move sets a strong example for other public institutions,” he added, emphasizing the importance of energy efficiency and sustainable practices.





































