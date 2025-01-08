Caught Red-Handed – Two thieves arrested attempting to steal metal from abandoned building in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Suchart Dusdee, a police officer at the Banglamung Police Station, was notified by local residents and the Banglamung Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Unit that two suspects were caught attempting to steal items from an abandoned building in Ban Rong Po, near Sukhumvit Road, East Pattaya, on January 7.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered the suspects, identified as Pinkaew Boonsuan, 38, and Pinthong Boonchuay, 41, in the act of cutting metal and attempting to steal the pieces.



The confiscated items included a sledgehammer, a metal saw, and several cut metal scraps that had been gathered in piles. The building, which had previously been used as a construction supply company and a cement mill, had suffered damage to its fence and concrete wall due to the suspects’ actions.

The thieves admitted their intention to sell the metal scrap to earn money for daily expenses.

Authorities were able to gather evidence and statements from the suspects. The owner of the property was contacted and a formal complaint was filed. The two suspects were charged with theft and unlawful entry into a building not intended for public access. They were subsequently sent to the authorities for further legal processing.







































