Tourists and motorbike taxi clash sparks public outrage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video capturing a heated clash between motorcycle taxi drivers and a foreign tourist couple on December 30 has gone viral, stirring public outrage. The altercation unfolded in front of the View Talay Condominium on Pattaya Second Road around 2 a.m.

The dispute originated when a 57-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, known as Jong, claimed that the tourists attempted to park their motorcycle in his designated pickup area, resulting in a polite attempt to stop them. However, the situation escalated, with the male tourist, seemingly intoxicated, pushing Jong’s motorcycle, leading to a physical altercation depicted in the video. Despite the incident’s intensity, no formal complaints were filed, and the police only became aware through social media.







The clash has prompted concerns about Pattaya’s tourism image, and many netizens have condemned the violent behaviour of the motorcycle taxi drivers. In response, Pol. Col. Nawin Teerawit, the Superintendent of the Pattaya Police Station, issued a statement on January 2 denouncing the incident. He emphasized the city’s commitment to a tourist-friendly environment and urged individuals to seek legal recourse rather than resorting to violence.

The police initiated an investigation, resulting in fines of 1,000 Baht each for both motorcycle taxi drivers involved, accompanied by stern warnings against future involvement in violent incidents.





























