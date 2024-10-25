Pattaya beer bar worker reports assault and detainment by man posing as Bolt driver

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the night of October 22, a 28-year-old woman, identified only as “A,” from Amnat Charoen province, reported to the Pattaya City Police Station that she had been assaulted, detained, and sexually abused by a 30-year-old man, referred to as “B,” from Phitsanulok province. The woman works at a beer bar on Walking Street, South Pattaya, and described the harrowing ordeal that began on October 19.









According to her testimony, after finishing work, she visited a nightclub on Pattaya Third Road and later planned to continue to another venue on Soi Korpai. While attempting to book a ride via the Bolt app, “B” approached her, claiming to be a Bolt driver. He offered to take her to her destination and convinced her to drink with him.

After she became intoxicated, she asked him to take her back to her apartment. Instead, he took her to his own residence, where he sexually assaulted her. The next day, he began to control her movements, claiming ownership over her, picking her up after work, and forcing her to drink and stay with him at his residence, continuing to assault her for two more days.





On the third day, “B” escalated his threats. He took her to a secluded area near a shopping mall in South Pattaya, where he physically assaulted her with a stick, hitting her on the back and torso. He then drove her to the Mabprachan Reservoir and threatened to kill her by tying her up and throwing her into the water. Eventually, he released her and returned her to her apartment.

Fearing for her life, the woman confided in her brother, which led to a confrontation captured in a video that later surfaced. The man, “B,” reportedly claimed that he was unafraid of legal repercussions because of his connections with influential figures.

The police have interviewed the victim and sent her for a medical examination. They plan to summon “B” for questioning and proceed with the legal process.





































