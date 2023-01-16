Tourist police find no prostitution on Pattaya Beach

There is no prostitution on Pattaya Beach, at least none tourist police and Chonburi social workers found.

Putting their credibility in doubt, local tourist police and officers from the Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Department said their after-dark Jan. 14 patrol found homeless people and street performers, but no hookers.







The patrol, which came off more as a demonstration for the media than any productive law enforcement, was intended to show that police are taking tourist safety seriously in Pattaya.

Pattaya Beach, when cameras aren’t around, is rife with prostitutes, especially transgender streetwalkers who are more interested in robbing potential johns than actually sleeping with them.







Tourist Police inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Pitchaya Kiewplung said the dilapidated Tourist Assistance Center has been reopened on Pattaya Beach and officers are doing more patrols now to prevent street crime. Warnings also were posted to advise tourists of the dangers of being robbed on the beach or in their hotel rooms.

Tourist police also have asked Pattaya City Hall to repair the many broken lights on the beach and prune what trees are left after the start of the beachfront landscaping overhaul to diminish shadows.







Police also said they are obtaining funds to install more closed-circuit television cameras.

Chonburi social workers joined police to check identification cards of homeless people, recorded personal information and checked that street performers had the correct talent licenses.



























