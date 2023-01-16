Lost goats rescued from Pattaya sewer after 3 days

Three days after he turned out his goats to graze, a Pattaya farmer found two of them trapped in a sewer.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescuers were called on to rescue the goats, who had squeezed into a small sewer pipe behind an abandoned building near Thepprasit Road.







The pipe was too small for an adult to enter, so rescuers spent two hours calling the goats, finally luring them close enough to lasso their horns and pull them out.

Pipoppat Rattanaburi, 48, said he’d let the goats out to graze on high grass in the area on Thursday, but two, one of which is pregnant, disappeared. Pipoppat’s son found them in the sewer on Saturday.

































