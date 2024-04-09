Tourist Police Ensure Safety in Pattaya during Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – With the bustling anticipation of the Songkran Festival filling the air in Pattaya, the city gears up to welcome tourists with safety as a top priority. Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Tourist Police, Pol. Maj. Gen. Supaset Chokchai, preparations are in full swing to ensure a secure and culturally rich experience for visitors.

Joined by dedicated teams from the local tourist police force and city administration, Pol. Maj. Gen. Supaset spearheaded the deployment of patrols, strategically positioned around key tourist hubs. The primary objective behind this initiative is to instil confidence among tourists and locals alike, fostering an environment conducive to celebration and cultural immersion.







During the official launch of these patrols, Pol. Maj. Gen. Supaset emphasized the collaborative efforts of various agencies, including the Tourist Police Headquarters and the Royal Thai Police, in ensuring comprehensive safety measures throughout the festival. Their collective commitment aims not only to protect visitors but also to showcase the warm hospitality and vibrant culture of Thailand.









In addition to bolstering security measures, the Tourist Police are actively engaged in promoting Thai cultural traditions, with Pol. Maj. Gen. Supaset urging citizens to embody the spirit of gracious hosts. By treating tourists with fairness and respect, Pattaya aims to leave a lasting impression, enticing visitors to return and experience the city’s charm once again.

Following the launch, Pol. Maj. Gen. Supaset and his team conducted thorough inspections along Pattaya’s iconic Walking Street, interacting with officers, entrepreneurs, and tourists alike. Their presence reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring a safe and culturally enriching Songkran experience for all.































