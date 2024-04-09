Pattaya utilizes AI technology to enhance Songkran festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, known for its lively Songkran festivities, is incorporating advanced AI technology to elevate this year’s celebrations. Through artificial intelligence, the city aims to enrich various facets of the traditional Thai New Year events, enhancing engagement for both locals and t ourists. AI is prominently featured in event planning and promotion, where algorithms analyze data to tailor activities and entertainment to attendees’ preferences, ensuring inclusivity and enjoyment for all.







Additionally, AI-powered virtual assistants are deployed to offer real-time guidance on schedules, transportation, and nearby attractions, streamlining communication between organizers and participants for a seamless experience. Furthermore, AI technology enhances visual displays and interactive experiences, modernizing traditional rituals with captivating light shows and augmented reality features. Pattaya’s integration of AI reflects a forward-thinking approach, preserving cultural heritage while embracing innovation.



































