PATTAYA, Thailand – With temperatures rising and the summer heat settling in, Pattaya residents are embracing the season in style, adorning themselves with the vibrant hues of floral-patterned shirts. Across bustling city streets and serene neighbourhoods, a blossoming trend is taking hold, as clothing stores witness a surge in sales of these breezy and colourful garments.

Among the establishments experiencing heightened demand is Poo Boutique, nestled in the Naklua area and helmed by the effervescent Ms. Sonthaya Sribanyen. Reflecting on the recent surge in sales, Ms. Sonthaya notes that the onset of rising temperatures, coupled with the anticipation of Songkran festivals, has spurred Pattaya locals to refresh their wardrobes with the cheerful allure of floral prints.







Poo Boutique has become a haven for fashion enthusiasts, offering a curated selection of shirts sourced from the bustling streets of Bangkok. From classic Hawaiian-style shirts to trendy cropped tops, the boutique boasts an eclectic array of options crafted from lightweight fabrics, ensuring comfort amidst the sweltering summer days.

Despite a slight uptick in prices, patrons eagerly invest in these garments, recognizing the dual benefits of staying cool while making a fashion statement. Many revel in the tactile experience of browsing through the fabrics, experimenting with different styles, and even selecting shirts as thoughtful gifts for loved ones.







What sets Poo Boutique apart is its commitment to affordability and accessibility, with prices on par with larger shopping centres in Bangkok. Moreover, the boutique readily accommodates bulk orders from local municipalities and communities, offering a convenient solution for all floral-shirt needs under one roof.

With operating hours extended until April 17, Poo Boutique anticipates continued patronage from eager shoppers seeking to update their summer wardrobes. Following a brief hiatus, the boutique will reopen its doors on April 23, ensuring ample opportunity for customers to indulge in their seasonal shopping spree. For inquiries and further details, interested individuals are invited to contact Poo Boutique at 028 377 8152, where a world of floral fashion awaits.































