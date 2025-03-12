Tourist Police breaks down Chinese-led real estate syndicate operating under the radar in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Gen. Saktsira Phuakam, Commissioner of the Tourist Police, ordered a crackdown on foreign nationals involved in illegal operations in Thailand. The focus was on a Chinese investment group using Chinese nationals to work under the radar in real estate businesses and other illegal activities. The group has been known for infiltrating various sectors, particularly in the real estate and construction industries.







A recent investigation led by Pol. Col. Man Rotthong, the Superintendent of the Investigation Division, identified illegal operations in Huay Yai area, East Pattaya, where Chinese investors had built luxury villa properties for short-term rentals aimed at tourists. Authorities had received intelligence that the syndicate had brought in Chinese workers and Myanmar migrant laborers to work on these construction sites without proper documentation.

Following surveillance of four villa construction sites in Pattaya, authorities discovered a group of Chinese nationals and Myanmar workers totaling around 40 individuals working on the property. During the raid, 9 Chinese nationals and 16 Myanmar workers were found, and none could provide the necessary work permits or valid documentation. They were taken into custody and charged with violating Thailand’s immigration laws.



The suspects are facing charges under the Immigration Act of 1979, including unauthorized employment by foreigners. Tourist Police have urged the public to report any illegal activity involving foreigners to ensure the safety of both residents and tourists. Individuals can report incidents through the website www.Thaipoliceonline.com, the Tourist Police application, or by calling the Tourist Police hotline at 1155.























