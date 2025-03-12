Two young motorcycle taxi drivers attack fellow worker in violent dispute over minor collision in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A CCTV camera inside Soi Diana, Buakhao, Central Pattaya captured a violent altercation between two motorcycle taxi drivers. The dispute began when one motorcycle, driven by a taxi driver, accidentally collided with a civilian’s vehicle. Despite the minor incident, the involved driver did not press charges and continued on his way. However, another young man in a motorcycle taxi uniform confronted the driver shortly after, aggressively questioning him, “Why did you hit and run?”







Despite the verbal confrontation, the victim tried to avoid escalating the situation and proceeded to meet with his friend, Kak, a fellow motorcycle taxi driver. On their way through Soi Buakhao 15, the two assailants, wearing motorcycle taxi uniforms, followed and blocked their path. The altercation escalated further, leading to a physical fight, during which one of the attackers, identified as a large man, used a knife to stab the victim, injuring him severely.

The victim, Rewat Saechua, 37, sustained multiple stab wounds, including a 6-stitch injury to his left arm and 15 stitches on his left cheek. After the attack, Rewat was taken to Pattaya City Hospital, and the incident was reported to Pattaya Police Station.



Upon investigation, Pattaya police tracked down the suspects, two young motorcycle taxi drivers, identified as 17-year-old “Naw” and 20-year-old “Supachok,” who were involved in the attack. Naw confessed to wielding the knife during the altercation. The altercation was traced back to the earlier incident where the victim had collided with another vehicle and the suspects pursued him in an attempt to settle the matter. The conflict escalated into a violent fight, with Naw using a knife to wound the victim.

Both suspects have been charged with severe assault, causing serious injury, and violating the Knife Act. The police will continue their investigation and legal proceedings.























