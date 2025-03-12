Pattaya Mayor inspects road progress after public land recovery in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Jomtien Beach, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichit conducted an inspection of the road area as part of the city’s efforts to reclaim public land beside Wat Kratungthong, aiming to improve accessibility for the public.

The road area has been cleared and expanded by over 80% to facilitate easier movement for locals and tourists, aligning with the tourism-oriented city image of Pattaya. The initiative is intended to enhance the public infrastructure, supporting the city’s image as a popular travel destination.

Public opinions from residents expressed positive expectations, with one commenting:

“Within three years, Jomtien will become much more developed. Foreign tourists love the quiet and private atmosphere here.”





























