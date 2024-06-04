Tourism boosted with added eastern railway route to Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 2, the Eastern tourism railway route operated by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) witnessed a lively atmosphere, particularly at Pattaya Station. The route, running from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station to Pattaya Station and terminating at Chuk Samet Station, saw a significant influx of both inbound and outbound passengers.







The daily service includes a train departing Hua Lamphong Station (Bangkok) at 10:35 AM, arriving at Pattaya Station (Chonburi), and concluding at Chuk Samet Station. The return journey from Chuk Samet Station to Hua Lamphong Station departs at 1:30 PM.

To further boost tourism in the Eastern region, the SRT has introduced an additional air-conditioned sprinter service on the Hua Lamphong to Chuk Samet route. This new service arrives at Pattaya Station at 9:30 AM and departs Chuk Samet Station at 3:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. The introduction of the sprinter service highlights SRT’s commitment to enhancing travel convenience and promoting tourism in the Eastern region.





































