Tourism boosted with added eastern railway route to Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
SRT’s new sprinter service attracts attention as it arrives at Pattaya Station, enhancing travel options for tourists.

PATTAYA, Thailand – On June 2, the Eastern tourism railway route operated by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) witnessed a lively atmosphere, particularly at Pattaya Station. The route, running from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station to Pattaya Station and terminating at Chuk Samet Station, saw a significant influx of both inbound and outbound passengers.



The daily service includes a train departing Hua Lamphong Station (Bangkok) at 10:35 AM, arriving at Pattaya Station (Chonburi), and concluding at Chuk Samet Station. The return journey from Chuk Samet Station to Hua Lamphong Station departs at 1:30 PM.

Vibrant scenes at Pattaya Station showcase the bustling activity as travellers embark on their Eastern adventure.
Passengers stand in the crowded aisle of a packed railway carriage en route to Chuk Samet, highlighting the popularity of the Eastern railway route to Pattaya.
Scenes at Pattaya Train Station capture the hustle and bustle of travellers arriving and departing, showcasing the vibrant tourism activity along the Eastern railway route.

To further boost tourism in the Eastern region, the SRT has introduced an additional air-conditioned sprinter service on the Hua Lamphong to Chuk Samet route. This new service arrives at Pattaya Station at 9:30 AM and departs Chuk Samet Station at 3:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. The introduction of the sprinter service highlights SRT’s commitment to enhancing travel convenience and promoting tourism in the Eastern region.
















