Aunt freaks out as nephew breaks into house while bathing

SATTAHIP, Thailand – On June 2, 27-year-old Nattapong T. attempted to break into his aunt-in-law’s house while she was bathing, prompting alarmed villagers to notify authorities. Nattapong, in a frenzied state, began wielding a knife and destroying property after his aunt-in-law screamed for help.

Administrative officials and police arrived on the scene and found Nattapong highly agitated. Restraining him proved challenging as he resisted arrest and spat at officers. The intervention was further complicated by his concerned mother, who tried to approach him during the commotion.







Despite these difficulties, the police eventually took Nattapong into custody and transported him to the Sattahip Police Station. There, he calmed down and underwent a drug test as part of the investigation.

Local residents reported that Nattapong had been drinking before the incident. His violent outburst alarmed the community, leading to a swift response from authorities. The investigation is on-going.





































