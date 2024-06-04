Authorities crack down on violations in Pattaya bay

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police, in collaboration with the Pattaya branch of the Regional Harbour Office 6, spearheaded a joint operation on June 1 to inspect parasailing pontoons in Pattaya Bay. The team, which included investigators from the Tourist Police and Chonburi Immigration Police, aimed to ensure compliance with maritime regulations.

Violations under the Navigation in Thai Waters Act were identified, particularly concerning six boats owned by a travel company. These boats were found to have expired licenses, prompting immediate action from the authorities. The owners of the boats were fined, and their operations were suspended until they rectify the violations, pass inspections conducted by marine officers, and obtain valid licenses.







Additionally, the operation led to the arrest of 15 undocumented foreign workers, both men and women, who lacked work permits. These individuals were charged under the Immigration Act for their illegal status in the country. A Thai employer was detained and charged for employing foreign workers without authorization, highlighting the enforcement of labour regulations in the region.





































