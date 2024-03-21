Tour bus collision on Chonburi motorway injures Chinese tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – On March 20, a tour bus carrying Chinese tourists collided with the rear of an 18-wheel trailer truck on the Motorway in Chonburi Province, resulting in injuries to several passengers. The incident unfolded in the inbound lane towards Bangkok, near Napa Sub-district in Chonburi, causing significant damage to both vehicles.







The tour bus, which was transporting 26 Chinese tourists, sustained severe front-end damage in the collision. Rescuers arrived at the scene to administer initial medical aid to the injured passengers before transporting them to nearby hospitals for further treatment.







Prasit Kongmueang, the 27-year-old driver of the trailer truck, recounted the events leading up to the accident. He stated that he was traveling from Laem Chabang to Ayutthaya province at a normal speed when the tour bus suddenly rear-ended his truck, causing the injuries to the passengers.







Police have initiated investigations to determine the cause of the accident. The focus of the investigation includes gathering statements from the injured passengers and the bus driver to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the collision. Legal actions will be pursued based on the findings of the investigation.































