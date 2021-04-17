Tough Covid-19 measures will revive Thai tourism in May, TAT governor says

Tourism in Thailand can start to revive tourism in May at the soonest if harsh Covid-19 control measures are enforced, said the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor.







TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that tourism will be affected if the government introduces measures to restrict travels and crowd gatherings to curb the novel coronavirus spread in the country.







Optimistically if disease control measures are effective as public health authorities expect, tourism can start to improve in May at the soonest, he said.



That would coincide with the third phase of the We Travel Together tourist subsidy scheme which would start to register applicants on May 7 and the Tour Tiew Thai stimulus program, which is for packaged tours also set to begin in May, Mr Yuthasak said. (TNA)











