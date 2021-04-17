Thai PM dodges lockdown and night curfew to maintain national economy

Neither lockdown nor night curfew is imposed to maintain the sentiment of economy in the country, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha after the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting on Friday.







The meeting considered tightening Covid-19 control measures as new COVID-19 cases rose to four digits during the Songkran festival.

After the meeting Friday afternoon, the prime minister announced the measures to be put in effect on April 18 until May2.







The meeting agreed that entertainment places remain closed nationwide. Opening hours of restaurants are limited and they are banned from selling alcoholic beverages.

In 18 red zone provinces, restaurants will offer dine-in service until 9 pm and takeaway service will be allowed until 11 pm. The government’s Covid-19 control measure shortens operating hours of convenience stores in 18 red zone provinces to 4 am – 11 pm.



The red zone will cover 18 provinces including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong and Khon Kaen.



In 59 provinces declared orange zones, restaurants will open until 11 pm and they are also banned from selling alcoholic beverages. (TNA)











