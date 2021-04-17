Banglamung Hospital suspends non-emergency care to limit coronavirus exposure

Banglamung Hospital is cutting back regular services to shield regular patients from being exposed to potentially infected people seeking coronavirus tests.

Hospital director Dr. Narongsak Eakwattanakul said about 500 people a day show up at the facility for tests, all of them direct or close contacts with previously infected Covid-19 cases.







Worried that their presence could spread the virus to non-Covid patients, the hospital is now accepting only emergency cases and has canceled all elective surgeries and medical procedures.

Narongsak also wants people who normally pick up prescription medication at the hospital to begin receiving it by mail.

For more information, call 038-411-551-2.















