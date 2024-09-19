Pattaya hit by another round of intense downpours; engine failures and submerged vehicles despite warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi province was hit by another round of intense downpours in the morning of Sep 18, flooding several locations. The heavy rainfall, which lasted for over an hour, led to water levels rising above 90 centimeters in some areas, making some major roads impassable to smaller vehicles.

Key routes affected by the flooding included the road along the railway tracks between Khao Ta Lo and Tham Samakkhi Temple and at least three other sections on Sukhumvit Road. Despite warnings from Pattaya City officials urging motorists to avoid these flooded areas, some drivers attempted to navigate through the high water, resulting in engine failures and submerged vehicles.



While the heavy rain has begun to subside, intermittent showers are expected to continue throughout the week. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for the eastern region until September 23, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain vigilant as conditions may deteriorate.

The recurring flooding in Chonburi highlights the ongoing challenges posed by severe weather events in the province. Local authorities are working to mitigate the impact of flooding on infrastructure and public safety, while the TMD's warnings draw attention to the need for caution in flood-prone areas. (NNT)
























































