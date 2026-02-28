Top security talks in Pattaya as Chonburi Governor leads tourist protection strategy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Governor Naris Niramaiwong presided over a mobile meeting of the Police Administration Inspection and Monitoring Committee at the Operations Center on the third floor of Pattaya City Police Station on February 27.

Joining the session was Pol. Maj. Gen. Pongpan Wongmanithet, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, along with committee members from police stations across Chonburi Province and Banglamung District.







The mobile meeting aimed to drive and elevate police performance standards in key tourism areas. Discussions focused on strengthening officers’ capabilities in safeguarding the lives and property of tourists, while reinforcing confidence in Chonburi’s tourism image.

The forum also served as a platform for collaboration among oversight committee members from various provincial police stations. Participants exchanged ideas and best practices to enhance operational efficiency, as well as explored ways to provide support in areas where resources remain limited, ensuring more effective performance across all stations.



In addition, financial assistance was presented to a Pattaya City police officer who was injured in the line of duty. Scholarships were also awarded to four children of officers under the Pattaya City Police Station who achieved outstanding academic results, offering encouragement and boosting morale within the force.



































