Pattaya moves forward as railway parallel road upgrade shows steady progress

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya continues to push ahead with improvements to the Railway Parallel Road, from Khao Talo to the Wat Tham intersection—one of the city’s key traffic routes.

Construction is progressing steadily as crews upgrade the road surface, drainage systems, and overall infrastructure to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists. The project plays an important role in easing congestion in surrounding residential areas while supporting Pattaya’s rapid urban growth.







Once completed, the upgraded roadway will strengthen connectivity between communities and major roads, making daily travel smoother and more efficient.

City officials reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating development while minimizing disruption to residents—another step forward in Pattaya’s ongoing transformation.



































