Pattaya upgrades beach umbrellas in central zone, adding a fresh splash of color

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya has begun replacing beach umbrellas for operators along Pattaya Beach, with the latest rollout taking place in the Central Pattaya zone.

The newly installed umbrellas, highlighted in a vibrant purple tone, are being gradually introduced across the beachfront, instantly giving the area a brighter and more organized appearance.







City officials say the upgrade is part of ongoing efforts to improve the beach landscape, enhance cleanliness, and ensure a more orderly layout for both visitors and local vendors. The improvements aim to balance tourism services with public space, maintaining Pattaya’s image as a world-class seaside destination.

While many residents and tourists have praised the fresh, colorful look, some have also suggested maintaining clear boundaries to prevent umbrella zones from expanding too close to the shoreline. Others have proposed increasing the number of sea almond (tropical almond) trees to provide more natural shade and open seating areas for visitors who prefer laying mats or bringing their own chairs.



There were also calls for better organization of mobile vendors and pushcarts to ease traffic congestion and improve overall pedestrian flow.

Despite differing opinions, the overall response has been positive, with many describing the beach as “cleaner, more orderly, and more beautiful” than ever.



































