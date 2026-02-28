Pattaya heats up as thunderstorms linger ahead of early March summer storms

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that upper Thailand is experiencing hotter daytime conditions, although isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds remain possible in several areas, including the eastern region.

In Pattaya and across Chonburi province, temperatures are climbing to between 32–37°C during the day, creating increasingly hot and humid conditions. While overall rainfall has decreased, thunderstorms may still affect around 30% of the eastern region, with occasional strong winds.







At sea, waves in the Gulf of Thailand are generally below one meter but may exceed two meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing during stormy conditions.

The department also warned that summer storms are expected to develop across upper Thailand from March 3–6, beginning in the Northeast before extending to the East, Central region, Bangkok metropolitan area, and the North. These storms may bring heavy rain, strong winds, hail in some areas, and lightning. Residents and visitors in Pattaya are advised to stay hydrated during the hot afternoons and remain alert for sudden weather changes.



































