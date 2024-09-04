Tom Petty classics by Bill Guilfoil and Barry Upton at Pattaya City Expats Club

Bill Guilfoil, accompanied by Barry Upton, delivered a captivating ‘words and music’ event at the Pattaya City Expats Club on August 28, 2024. The presentation featured a mix of performances, including renditions of Tom Petty classics and original compositions by Bill.







The audience was treated to anecdotes from Guifoil’s musical journey, insights into his inspirations, and a showcase of his self-proclaimed ‘nonprofit musician’ ethos. Despite being paid for performances, most of his earnings went back into expenses like equipment and travel. He was content with breaking even financially. Bill emphasized that music is a fundamental part of his identity, making it impossible for him to quit despite the difficulties. He finds joy and fulfillment in playing music, regardless of financial gain.

Bill shared his history as a musician, including his time in a Tom Petty tribute band and his journey in music. He grew up in a musical family near Chicago, Illinois. His grandfather was a talented singer, his mother attended college for music, and his brother majored in music, although Bill himself did not pursue formal education in the field.

He also shared anecdotes about his musical experiences. He performed several songs, including Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” and “Free Fallin’,” as well as his original compositions. The audience was engaged, with members expressing appreciation for Bill’s performance and some discovering Tom Petty’s music for the first time.

Barry demonstrated a new guitar model from China, highlighting its unique features such as an unconventional sound hole and built-in effects that can be controlled via a smart phone for tuning and editing sound effects. Barry demonstrated some of its features noting he is impressed with its lightweight and convenience.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum portion of the meeting where the audience can ask questions or make comments about Expat living in Thailand, especially Pattaya.






































