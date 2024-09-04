Disaster Aid Australia and Thailand mobilize to assist northern Thailand amid devastating floods

CHIANGRAI, Thailand – In the wake of catastrophic floods that have ravaged several provinces in northern Thailand, Disaster Aid Australia, in collaboration with Disaster Aid Thailand, has swiftly responded to provide much-needed relief to the affected communities. The floods, which have destroyed lives and property, left tens of thousands of people stranded with limited access to food and clean water.







The Australian team, led by Rotarians Brian Ashworth and Wendy De Luca, joined forces with the Thai team, including Capt. Dol Adinan, Chairman of Disaster Aid Thailand (DAT), Past President of the Rotary Club of Plutaluang, along with Peerasan Wongsri, President of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and Tom Keightley, President of the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Banglamung. The team arrived in the disaster-stricken area on September 1, 2024, to deliver critical aid to flood victims in the Tab Tao, Wiang, and San Sai Ngam Subdistricts of Thoeng District, as well as in Chiang Khong and Wiang Kaen Districts of Chiang Rai Province.

Disaster Aid International, the global humanitarian organization behind this mission, operates under the umbrella of Rotary International. It is dedicated to providing support to communities affected by natural disasters worldwide. Founded by Mr Ashworth in Australia, Disaster Aid International is renowned for deploying Sky Hydrant water filters, a key component of the Ultrafiltration Community Water Supply System. These filters are essential in disaster relief, as they provide immediate access to clean water, helping to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and alleviate water scarcity. The system operates without the need for electricity and can purify water from heavily contaminated sources, producing water that meets World Health Organization standards.

The situation in Thoeng District remains critical as on-going storms and flash floods have severely impacted the region. Main rivers continue to rise due to relentless rainfall and upstream water releases. In Tab Tao Subdistrict, floodwaters have inundated approximately 2,000 rai of land, and the Hong River has surged to dangerous levels, washing away the Pang Kha Bridge in Village 8, cutting off access between the Ngaw and Tab Tao Subdistricts. Another bridge in Village 1 has also been destroyed.

In response, the Disaster Aid team commenced the installation of water filtration systems on September 2. The Rotary Club of Nakorn Thoeng will manage and coordinate with local communities to maintain these systems. Three filtration units will be installed in Thoeng District, with an additional unit placed in Wiang Kaen District. The first installation is scheduled to take place in Village 2, Tab Tao Subdistrict, marking a significant step toward restoring safe water access to the affected areas.





































