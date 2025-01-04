Thousands gather for New Year blessings at Wat Huay Yai in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wat Huay Yai in east Pattaya saw the vibrant atmosphere of New Year celebrations on January 3. The temple, which has long been a spiritual landmark, was bustling with thousands of locals and tourists alike, all seeking blessings and offering prayers to the sacred figures within the temple grounds.

Wat Huay Yai, one of the oldest temples in the area, boasts a rich history and is known for its significant role in local beliefs, particularly in the ancient practice of “chanting for the deceased” or “Sae-Doh-Khe-Rak,” a ritual aimed at alleviating misfortune and ensuring good fortune for the new year. This ceremony, along with other traditional practices, draws people from all corners of the country, especially those who believe they are affected by the Chinese zodiac’s “year of conflict.”



In addition to the historical importance, Wat Huay Yai is also famous for its association with the revered monk, Luang Por Kan, who was the abbot of the temple for many years. His mystical powers and teachings earned him a strong following. Even after his passing, the temple continues to draw visitors due to the awe-inspiring preservation of his body in a glass coffin, which remains remarkably intact, further adding to the temple’s spiritual allure.

The temple is a popular destination for those looking to participate in “Sa-Doh-Khroh” or fortune seeking ceremonies, especially in years corresponding to the Chinese zodiac “conflict years.” These ceremonies include blessings, prayers, and the offering of water infused with sacred mantras to bring prosperity and peace for the year ahead. For many, participating in these rites has become an essential part of the New Year’s traditions.

Wat Huay Yai welcomes visitors to join in these rituals every day from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, making it a significant and accessible place of worship for people seeking spiritual guidance and blessings for the New Year.














































