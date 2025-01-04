Girl rushed to hospital in illegal fireworks set-off on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A seven-year-old girl was injured by fireworks while watching displays on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Pattaya City is now pursuing legal action against those who illegally set off the fireworks, Jan 3.

Video footage shows the girl and her family, who traveled from Bangkok for the countdown, watching a fireworks display during the New Year’s Eve countdown. The footage then captures the moment a firework, set off by tourists, explodes near the girl, causing burns to her abdomen and damaging her clothing.



She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital before returning to Bangkok.

Following the incident, the girl’s father, 35-year-old Chakrawut Kerdsook, appealed for help on social media, requesting any video footage or information about those responsible for setting off the firework and their vehicle and his daughter’s injuries.

He urged authorities to establish safer, designated fireworks areas to prevent similar incidents.

Manot Nongyai, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya City, stated that several instances of tourists illegally setting off fireworks in public areas were observed during the celebrations.







He confirmed that Pattaya City, in cooperation with Banglamung District officials, is actively investigating to identify and apprehend those responsible. He emphasized that the city will ensure the responsible parties are held accountable, provide compensation to the injured girl, and work to restore Pattaya’s image as a key tourist destination.

He reiterated that setting off fireworks in public areas without permission is illegal and poses a serious safety risk to the public. He urged residents and tourists to comply with regulations for their safety and to report any instances of illegal firework activity to prevent future incidents. (TNA)

































