Relief Delivered – Generous donation to support families of disabled children in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Municipality, East Pattaya, Mayor Winai Inpitak along with municipal executives, warmly welcomed Arun Suwanpratum and his family on January 3 who generously donated essential goods to support families of disabled children in the area.

Mayor Winai expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Suwanpratum family, highlighting their compassion for disabled children and their families, who often require dedicated care. He noted that many families with disabled members face financial challenges as caregivers often sacrifice employment to provide full-time care.



The donated items, aimed at alleviating the financial burden on these families, included 90 meal boxes, 355 bags of rice (5 kg each), 35 packs of eggs, 35 packs of drinking water and 35 packs of instant noodles.

This act of generosity was commended as a meaningful contribution that eases the struggles of families and provides much-needed relief.







































