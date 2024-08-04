Thieves steal electrical wires, causing power outage in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thieves struck Thevi Hut Village along Highway 36 Pattaya-Rayong in East Pattaya stealing electrical wires and causing a power outage. On August 1, Banglamung Police responded to the robbery and met with Itthi, a 52-year-old resident who guided them to the area where the wires had been stripped.

The thieves had fled, leaving behind numerous tools, including cable cutters, a work jacket with the name of a company from Chachoengsao Province, and a mobile phone – key pieces of evidence. Police also discovered two rolls of copper wire, each several dozen meters long, along with numerous stripped wires. Additionally, the criminals had stripped all wires from two houses at the front of the village and stolen the Brahma statue from the village shrine.









According to Itthi, the entire village experienced a prolonged power outage before the incident. He contacted the electricity authority to investigate. When the utility vehicle arrived, it surprised three suspects in the act of stripping wires for copper. The suspects fled by jumping over a wall, escaping despite residents’ attempts to capture them.

This incident marks the third occurrence of such thefts in the village. Residents are urging the police to expedite the capture of the thieves, especially given the crucial evidence, such as the mobile phone, that could potentially identify the culprits. There is growing concern that the thieves might return or target other locations if not arrested soon.





































