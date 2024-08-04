Private clubs may be the future of the girlie scene in Pattaya

Pattaya’s tourist profile is very different from even five years ago. Indians and Chinese numbers in particular are booming, backed by a new visa-free status which allows 60 days on entry to Thailand. The Walking Street’s dancing clubs and neon-lit bars now cater for a predominantly Asian crowd, notably Indian, whilst the term Little Moscow was coined years ago to describe the Russian presence in an area of Naklua, a district neighboring Pattaya.









The traditional male markets of white Europeans, Americans and Australians have fled to the 200 or so bars on Sois L.K. Metro, Buakhao and Six. But even here their presence is being challenged by newcomers such as South Koreans, Singaporeans and Japanese men who tend to have more disposable cash than their counterparts from Lancashire or Bavaria. The Chinese are here too, but mostly tour groups following a fluttering flag as they trudge past the action and see next to nothing.





But now there’s a new kid on the block: mainly private clubs aimed specifically at the traditional Caucasian markets feeling under pressure. GentsClubs.com will shortly have nine franchise or partner venues scattered throughout the city with catchy names such as Cat Flaps, Maggie May and Buzzin Lounge. They encourage membership with entitlements which vary in detail from club to club: discounts on drinks, all-you-can-eat buffets, daily pub crawls etc. There’s even a kinda promise of a weekly auction where members can buy or sell unwanted items, or even pool parties but only when swimming pools are built.

Adverts on the website promote vacancies for luscious Thai ladies, aged 20-40, who can apparently receive a monthly grab of 50,000 baht (US$1,400) or more for pole-dancing duties. Noy, a young lady at Three Ways on the off-beat Soi Regional Land, said, “Our customers are mostly white Europeans who are looking for a private retreat rather than an open bar to be stared at.” She added that the doors are locked when a cabaret is in progress to keep out freeloaders. The website stresses that each venue has its own charm and allure with an overall monthly email newsletter to keep members up to date.







Whilst it is too early to claim that Pattaya’s night life is becoming a members’ only monopoly requiring registration, the diversification of nationalities is here to stay. Social media is awash with complaints by Caucasian men about how the “new” Pattaya isn’t altogether to their liking. One way out of this dilemma is to offer them all-inclusive clubs where they can socialize with the like-minded whilst enjoying the fussing by attentive staff. As they used to say, That’s Entertainment!





































