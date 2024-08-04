Deranged man attacks residents and damages property in Central Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of August 2, chaos erupted in Soi Buakhao in Central Pattaya, as a mentally disturbed man went on a violent rampage, attacking people and causing extensive damage to property. The incident sent residents fleeing in panic and drew a crowd of shocked onlookers.









Ms. Tukta, 48, a witness at the scene, described how Kongpop, 48, stormed into a beer bar where she was sitting. “He jumped around wildly, shouting and smashing a table, causing glass to shatter and frightening patrons,” she said. Kongpop also assaulted residents, using a bottle to strike the head of a motorbike taxi driver, resulting in injuries.





Other witnesses reported that Kongpop was seen chanting spells and making accusations against the police, claiming they had assaulted him. The police intervened by attempting to calm him down and eventually managed to subdue him safely. Kongpop was then taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further processing.





































