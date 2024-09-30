Thick smoke from burning leaves upsets park-goers in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Visitors at Rama IX Chalerm Phrakiat Park in Nongprue, East Pattaya, were quite upset when thick smoke from a nearby area forced many to stop their outdoor activities on Thursday. The smoke, which intensified within minutes, caused discomfort, with several people reporting burning sensations in their noses and throats. Runners were seen covering their faces or slowing down to avoid inhaling the smoke.







After 30 minutes, a concerned citizen alerted Nongprue Municipal officers, who traced the smoke to a house where a 60-year-old woman was burning leaves. Officers informed her that burning waste in residential areas is prohibited due to its impact on residents. She extinguished the fire and was issued a warning, with officials noting that further violations could result in legal action. The situation was resolved, allowing park-goers to resume their activities.





































