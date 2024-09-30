Pattaya cracks down on businesses illegally blocking public roads and parking spaces

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers have been actively removing cones, chairs, metal barriers, and other items placed by businesses to block parking spaces and claim sections of public streets as private property. Their efforts have caught the attention of Pattaya City Councillor Anupong Putthanawarat, who presented a video clip commending the officers’ work in removing these encroachments at the recent Pattaya City Council meeting.







“This practice has caused some businesses to believe that the streets in front of their establishments are part of their property,” said Anupong. He emphasized that the efforts of the municipal officers to reclaim public roadways have helped address these misconceptions. “Their work is in line with Mayor Poramet’s policy to organize the city for the benefit of both residents and tourists,” he added.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expressed his gratitude for Anupong’s support and extended his appreciation to the municipal officers and the special operations staff. “I am proud of the team’s dedication in reclaiming public spaces, even though enforcing regulations in a city as diverse as Pattaya is challenging,” he said. “We have residents and visitors from many regions and countries, which complicates our regulatory efforts.”

The mayor reiterated his commitment to restoring order in the city’s public spaces, acknowledging that the legal framework can sometimes be restrictive. “Strict law enforcement is essential, but we must navigate the constraints of existing regulations,” he explained. “Despite these challenges, we are making progress.”

Mayor Poramet shared that Pattaya’s municipal officers are adopting strategies from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to implement more effective practices across all three districts of Pattaya. “We’ve received positive feedback from residents who recognize the value of these initiatives,” he noted.

In conclusion, the mayor assigned Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn to develop a structured and sustainable plan to ensure the continued organization and reclamation of public spaces. “This effort is for the benefit of the community and not just for appearances,” said Mayor Poramet. “We are committed to making tangible improvements for everyone in Pattaya.”





































