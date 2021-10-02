There’s something in the water in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
0
129
Locals are flocking to the beach, fishing poles and nets in hand to catch squid

There’s something in the water lately in Pattaya: Squid.

Locals are flocking to the beach, fishing poles and nets in hand, as temperatures drop and the end of the rainy season churns up the sea, pushing squid closer to shore than usual.



Napatporn Polaharn, 56, was trying her luck Oct. 1. She said squid come to the surface at night, especially if it rains. If they do, she’ll be ready.

This night, however, the sea was quiet. Still, anglers had their rods and lures in the clear water.


Most of the squid caught are soft cuttlefish and rainbow cuttlefish. But, with a curfew starting at 10 p.m., there’s not a lot of time after dark to catch them.

Napatporn said she can catch up to eight kilograms on some nights, however. If she catches a lot, they go into the freezer to cook up later.

As temperatures drop, the end of the rainy season churns up the sea, pushing squid closer to shore than usual.



Most of the squid caught are soft cuttlefish and rainbow cuttlefish.



Fishing is best off the beach at Dusit Thani Curve through Central Pattaya.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR