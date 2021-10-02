Bangkok to open 9 new public parks in 2022

According to Ms Silapasuay Raweesangsoon, who is now a former permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the city hall is planning to increase green space for the city’s population to 10m² per person by 2030 and will add 9 public parks to its park collection by the end of 2022.







Ms Silapasuay’s comment was heard on Thursday which was her last day in office.

The new parks, covering 220 rai, are part of the “Green Bangkok 2030” campaign aimed at transforming the capital into a greener and healthier city.



Currently, green space amounts to 7.3m². The World Health Organization has set a goal for a healthy and green city to have 8m² of trees per capita. The campaign also aims to increase the urban tree canopy, a form of green infrastructure providing shade, from 17% to 30%, and increase green space accessibility to enable people to access parks within a walking distance of 400 meters.

According to Ms Silapasuay, the nine public parks, scattered in eight districts, will open from late this year through 2022.

They are the 37-rai Thiantalay Phattana Phrueksa Phirom Park in Bang Khunthian district; the 26-rai Phupha Su Maha Nathee Park in Chatuchak district; the 98-rai park near Phutthamonthon Sai 3 Road in Thawi Watthana district; the 18-rai Suan Pa Niwet Onnut in Prawet; the 14-rai Suan Pa Niwet Nong Khaem in Nong Khaem; the 5.6-rai Suan Pa Ekkamai in Watthana; the 2-rai park by Chao Phraya River in Klong San; the 14-rai area in Phra Khanong; and the 5.4-rai sports ground in Watthana.







She said the BMA will also add green spaces below elevated train routes and on traffic islands. Planting is under way along the 21-km Blue Line route from Bang Or station to Lak Song station. Green spaces help filter pollution from the air and reduce local air and ground temperature. (NNT)



























