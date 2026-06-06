The rainy season car care mistake many drivers make

PATTAYA, Thailand – Many drivers assume there is little point in washing a car during the rainy season. After all, if it rains almost every day, won’t the car just get dirty again?

While rain may rinse away some surface dust, experts say it is not a substitute for proper car washing. Rainwater often carries airborne pollutants, dust, and contaminants that can leave stains and residue on a vehicle once the water evaporates.

In addition, muddy roads, standing water, construction debris, oil residue, and fine particles can accumulate on the bodywork, wheel arches, undercarriage, and windows, especially during periods of frequent rain.







How often should you wash your car?

For most vehicles, washing once a week during the rainy season is generally sufficient. However, cars that regularly travel through flooded roads, mud, construction zones, or heavy rain may benefit from more frequent cleaning.

If the vehicle has been exposed to mud, dirty water, or flooding, owners should rinse off the underbody and wheel arches within a day or two to prevent dirt buildup and reduce the risk of corrosion.

Areas that deserve extra attention

During the rainy season, drivers should pay particular attention to:

Wheel arches

Undercarriage

Lower door panels

Windscreens and side windows

Headlights and taillights

Windshield wipers

Keeping these areas clean can improve visibility and help maintain the vehicle’s condition.

Avoid common mistakes

Experts advise against wiping a dirty vehicle with a dry cloth, as trapped dust and grit can scratch the paintwork. Instead, rinse the vehicle thoroughly before washing with a dedicated car shampoo.

It is also important to dry the vehicle after washing to prevent water spots and mineral stains.







More than just appearance

Regular cleaning during the rainy season is not only about keeping a vehicle looking good. Clear windows, clean lights, and mud-free wheel arches can improve visibility and safety during wet-weather driving. For vehicles parked outdoors, owners should also check drainage channels, door seals, and areas where leaves and debris can accumulate, as trapped moisture may lead to unpleasant odors and long-term wear. The bottom line is simple: even during the rainy season, regular washing helps protect your vehicle, maintain visibility, and keep it ready for safer driving in challenging weather conditions.

















































