Mother says ‘I’m sorry’ as missing daughter returns after 22 years

JIEYANG, China – An emotional family reunion has taken place in southern China after a woman who disappeared as a child was reunited with her biological parents 22 years later. Liu Xiuhong, born on April 5, 1995, went missing on March 19, 2004, when she was just nine years old. According to reports, Liu accidentally broke a friend’s bottle of shower gel while playing and became frightened that her mother would scold her. She left home alone and became lost near a vegetable market in Xianqiao Village, Jieyang City, Guangdong Province. A man later found the young girl wandering beneath a bridge and took her in, raising her for many years. Meanwhile, her parents launched an extensive search, including appeals on local television, but were unable to locate their daughter.







The breakthrough came when volunteers from the non-profit organization “Baby Come Home” helped investigate the case and confirm Liu’s identity, leading to the long-awaited reunion.

During the emotional gathering, Liu’s mother tearfully asked officials how her daughter had fared during the years they were apart. Upon hearing that she was doing well, the mother broke down in tears, held her daughter’s hand tightly, and said the words she had waited decades to express: “I’m sorry.” The reunion brought an end to a 22-year mystery and gave the family a chance to rebuild the bond that had been lost for more than two decades.

















































